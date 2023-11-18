The Magic list Suggs (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Suggs was sidelined for the first time all season in Friday's 103-97 loss to the Bulls, sitting on account of a sore left knee. Markelle Fultz (knee) also remained out for a fourth straight contest, paving the way for Cole Anthony to see a season-high 37 minutes off the bench behind fill-in backcourt starters Anthony Black (11 minutes) and Gary Harris (29 minutes). The Magic are already ruling Fultz out for Sunday's game, but if Suggs is cleared to play against Indiana, he should take back a starting spot from either Harris or Black.