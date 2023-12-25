Suggs (wrist) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Suggs is at risk of missing a third straight game due to a sprained left wrist, though the Magic may wait to reassess him during morning shootaround before making a call on his availability ahead of Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Suggs ends up sitting out again, Anthony Black and Gary Harris would likely serve as Orlando's starting backcourt tandem, while Cole Anthony could be in line for an elevated role as the lead guard off the bench.