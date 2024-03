Suggs (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against Indiana.

Suggs will miss his second consecutive contest due to a bruised right thigh. Markelle Fultz (knee) has also been ruled out, which shifts sizable scoring and orchestration duties to Cole Anthony in the backcourt. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will initiate the offense plenty as well, while Caleb Houstan and Anthony Black should see slight upticks in minute share.