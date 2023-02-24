Suggs racked up two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 108-106 victory over Detroit.

Suggs posted his second-highest scoring total of the season during Orlando's final game before the All-Star break with 24 points against Toronto, but he was much less effective during Thursday's narrow win. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his last six appearances and has averaged 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game during that time.