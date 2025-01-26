Suggs left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 121-113 win over the Pistons due to a left knee injury, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Suggs checked out at the 7:40 mark in the fourth quarter and did not return, finishing the night with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes. Suggs has been working through a back strain lately, and his latest knee injury puts him in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Heat. Cole Anthony and Anthony Black would be in line for increased playing time if Suggs were to be sidelined.