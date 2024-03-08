Suggs is out for Friday's game versus the Knicks due to a right thigh contusion.
Despite not appearing on Orlando's injury report all day, a right thigh contusion will keep Suggs out of Friday's contest. In his absence, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will likely receive increased playing time. Suggs' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.
