Suggs registered 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 win over Phoenix.

Suggs stepped up with Orlando missing both Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique) on Sunday, leading all scorers with 26 points. He's notched double-digit points in all of his last seven games, averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest through this stretch. With Orlando set to be without both Wagner and Banchero for an extended period moving ahead, Suggs should take on as much usage as he can handle and see an increase in fantasy value as the top scoring option on offense until the Magic get some reinforcements, but his shooting efficiency could take a hit in the interim as a byproduct.