Suggs finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over Utah.

Suggs connected on a team-high mark from three while ending as one of two Magic players with 15 or more points despite fouling out and dealing with foul trouble throughout Thursday's contest. Suggs has connected on four or more threes in nine games, and he has tallied at least 15 points on 20 occasions.