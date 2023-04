Suggs ended with 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 118-94 loss to Cleveland.

Suggs got his first start in the last 10 games due to the Magic sitting their entire starting lineup, finishing with a team-high mark in points, threes made and assists in Thursday's defeat. Suggs has surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season while now scoring at least 15 points in two of his last three outings.