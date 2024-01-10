Suggs closed with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Suggs' 20 points was the most of the Magic starters Tuesday, in a game that saw Orlando shoot 36.2 percent from the field against the best defense in the NBA. Suggs has scored in double-digits in all five games since the New Year and has scored 20-plus in three of those five games. He's averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 32.1 minutes per game over his last five outings.