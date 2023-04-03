Suggs logged 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over the Pistons.

Suggs led the way for the Magic, scoring a team-high 18 points, while adding four steals for good measure. While this is certainly an encouraging performance, Suggs has been anything but consistent over the past few weeks. His defensive contributions have been relatively stable but as for offense, it's basically a roll of the dice most nights. He is definitely an option in standard leagues, as long as offensive production is not at the top of your list when it comes to categorical preference.