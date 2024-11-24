Suggs (hamstring) did not return to Saturday's 111-100 win over the Pistons and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block over nine minutes.

Suggs injured his left hamstring in the first half of Saturday's game. He returned to the bench for the second half, but he did not check back into the contest, as Anthony Black opened the third quarter with the starters in his stead. The Magic play their next game Monday against the Hornets, and given that hamstring injuries often keep players sidelined for multiple contests, Suggs could face an uphill battle to gain clearance to play in Charlotte.