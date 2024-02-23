Suggs exited in the third quarter of Thursday's 116-109 win over the Cavaliers with a head injury and didn't return, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes.

Suggs left the game with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head from teammate Wendell Carter. After a brief trip to the locker room, Suggs was back on the bench for the fourth quarter, but he never re-entered the game. Head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the game that Suggs was feeling "OK," but the young guard could still require further concussion testing before his status for Saturday's game in Detroit is determined.