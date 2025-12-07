Suggs exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Suggs appeared to grab at his upper leg/groin area and was seen stretching before eventually checking out and limping to the locker room. It wouldn't be shocking if he doesn't return with the game nearing its end. Anthony Black is expected to pick up the slack if Suggs cannot return.