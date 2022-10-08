Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room following a collusion during Friday's preseason game, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Suggs collided with the Mavericks Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of Friday's exhibition contest and had to be helped by trainers to the locker room. While the extent of the issue remains unclear, it's a concerning development for the point guard after he missed extended time twice during his rookie season due to lower-body injuries. Following Friday's matchup, the Magic have two remaining preseason games before they open the regular season against the Pistons on Oct. 19.