Suggs notched 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 113-96 victory over the Celtics.

Suggs was sharp from deep, but he didn't offer much else in a game where Paolo Banchero and Moritz Wagner grabbed all the headlines for the Magic. Suggs has emerged as a consistent scoring weapon for an on-the-rise Orlando team and has delivered double-digit points in each of his last nine appearances, averaging 14.1 points per game in that span.