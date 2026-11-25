Suggs produced four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-86 loss to the Pistons.

Suggs' offensive woes continued, as he scored in single figures for the third consecutive contest. In six games since returning from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury, the guard has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. Overall, Suggs is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals on 33.7 percent shooting from the field and 27.5 percent from three-point range across nine appearances this season.