Suggs had eight points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and four rebounds over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 victory over Houston.

Suggs and the rest of Orlando's starters didn't see excessive playing time during Wednesday's regular-season opener, but it was discouraging to see the 2021 first-rounder open the year with an inefficient performance from the floor. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.5 minutes per game last year and should be able to handle a relatively similar role this season, but it's possible rookie Anthony Black pushes for playing time at some point despite logging just five minutes Wednesday.