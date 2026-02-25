This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Listed as questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Suggs (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Suggs, who has missed the past three games for Orlando, remains day-to-day with his back issue. If he continues to miss time, Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva are likely to absorb more minutes for the Magic.