Suggs won't play Monday against the Trail Blazers due to left knee injury management.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Magic will continue to exercise caution with Suggs, who previously sat out one half of both of Orlando's previous two back-to-back sets. Suggs was outstanding during Sunday's loss to Boston, finishing with 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes. Tyus Jones and Anthony Black are likely to see extra minutes in Suggs' absence Monday.