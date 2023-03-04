Suggs closed Friday's 117-106 victory over Charlotte with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes.

While Suggs was moderately productive in Friday's victory, the playing time was the real talking point. Since returning from injury in early January, this was the first time Suggs has eclipsed 30 minutes. Franz Wagner went down with an ankle injury and based on what played out following the incident, Suggs could see an uptick in playing time if Wagner misses time. He isn't a must-roster player just yet but if things trend in the right direction, he could certainly be back on the standard league radar.