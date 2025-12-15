Suggs (hip) might be out for an extended period, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports Saturday.

Suggs was clearly battling discomfort for a few games, but he was playing through the pain and scored 25 first-half points against the Knicks on Saturday during an NBA Cup semifinals matchup. However, the point guard aggravated the issue in the third quarter and was ultimately unable to finish the contest despite multiple efforts to stay in the game. Suggs will be evaluated over the next couple of days, but it sounds like the team is preparing to be without him for at least a few weeks. "He's been battling through some pain the last few games," Magic forward Paolo Banchero said. "He's just been giving it his all for the team and kind of playing through it, so you hope it's not too bad, whatever the injury is. We don't want to lose him."