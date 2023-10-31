Suggs ended with 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Suggs had a chance to send the game to overtime, but his fade-back jumper missed the mark. Monday marked Orlando's first loss of the season, and it already looks like they'll make fewer notches in the L column with a very diverse and effective offense. Suggs hasn't blown up yet, but a game of 20 points or more should be just around the corner for the talented guard.