Suggs isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game versus Utah, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gary Harris will replace Suggs in the starting lineup Thursday after missing the last two games with a hip injury. Suggs is averaging 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.1 minutes across his previous 25 appearances coming off the bench, so his workload seems likely to scale back a bit.