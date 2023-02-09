Suggs will start Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Suggs gets a look with the starting unit in place of Gary Harris (groin), who will sit out. The second-year guard started 13 games early in the season and averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.4 boards and 1.5 steals over 29.0 minutes per game, but that came as the primary point guard. That's unlikely to be the case Monday with Markelle Fultz healthy and starting, so expectations should be tempered.