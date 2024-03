Suggs finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 113-103 victory over the Raptors.

After missing two games due to a bruised right thigh, Suggs has put up decent numbers in his last two games. His three-point shooting has been particularly good as he's gone 7-for-14 over that span. Suggs is shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from three this season, up nearly seven percentage points from 2022-23.