Suggs delivered 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-91 win over the Wizards.

Suggs did a little bit of everything in Saturday's victory. Although the scoring doesn't jump off the page, he notched double-digit points for the first time in four games and recorded a season-high 11 dimes. Orlando had six players finish with 10 or more points with the help of Suggs, and they were able to snap a two-game losing skid and improve to 1-2 on the season versus Washington.