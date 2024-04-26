Suggs provided 24 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-83 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first round.

Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic with an impressive double-double, but Suggs' outing can't be overlooked, as he missed just two shots from the field while also making his presence felt on both ends of the court. The Magic need Suggs to be at his best if they want to have a shot at turning things around in the series, and this was certainly a step in the right direction after he scored a combined 22 points while going 6-for-21 from the field in the first two games of this matchup.