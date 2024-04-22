Suggs needed assistance to get off the court during Monday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers after appearing to suffer a left leg injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Suggs suffered the injury in the first quarter after making contact with Donovan Mitchell, and he stayed down after the play. If Suggs is unable to return, look for Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony to shoulder the load at point guard.
