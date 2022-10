Suggs underwent an MRI on Saturday, which confirmed a right ankle sprain. His return to action will be determined by his progress through rehab and treatment.

While Suggs avoided serious damage to his ankle, he doesn't have a clear timetable to retake the floor. His absence will leave the Magic thin in the backcourt, especially with Gary Harris (knee) and Markelle Fultz (toe) also out indefinitely. As a result, R.J. Hampton may be in line for a sizable role off the bench.