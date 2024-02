Suggs (head) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Suggs left Thursday's win over the Cavaliers in the third quarter with a head injury after colliding with teammate Wendell Carter, but it appears the former has avoided concussion protocols. With Markelle Fultz (injury maintenance) still out, Suggs should handle point guard duties versus Detroit, while Gary Harris starts at shooting guard again.