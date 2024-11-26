Suggs (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Suggs played only nine minutes during Saturday's win over the Pistons, posting two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block, before injuring his left hamstring. He was initially left off the injury report for Monday's game against the Hornets but was a late addition and ultimately missed his first game of the season. Given what happened Monday, Suggs may not be fully clear yet, but for now, it appears he'll return to game action after a minimal absence.