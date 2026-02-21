Suggs (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Suggs will be sidelined for the first leg of the Magic's back-to-back set due to back spasms, but the fifth-year guard could be availalbe for Sunday's road tilt against the Clippers. The Magic will turn to Jevon Carter, Jett Howard, Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva to pick up the slack in Suggs' absence.