Suggs (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies in London, England, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs will miss a seventh consecutive game due to a right knee MCL contusion. The Magic's next game after Sunday will take place Thursday against the Hornets, so the fifth-year guard will have additional time to recover. Anthony Black, Tyus Jones and Jase Richardson will continue to serve in elevated roles in Suggs' absence.