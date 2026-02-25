This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Jalen Suggs: Not playing Tuesday
Suggs (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Suggs will miss a third consecutive game due to back spasms, and his next chance to play is Thursday's home game against the Rockets. Tristan da Silva should remain in the Magic's starting lineup for as long as Suggs is sidelined.