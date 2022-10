Suggs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus the Pistons.

Suggs was a strong candidate to be the team's starting shooting guard opening night, but Terrence Ross has won the job for Wednesday's game. Suggs should still see plenty of opportunities with Gary Harris (knee) and Markelle Fultz (toe) out. The 2021 No. 5 pick can work his way into the starting lineup if he strings together some productive performances.