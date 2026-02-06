Suggs ended Thursday's 118-98 win over the Nets with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and three steals in 29 minutes.

Suggs was everywhere in Thursday's blowout win, setting a career high in blocks while recording the first triple-double of his career. He became the first Orlando player since Elfrid Payton to notch a triple-double in under 30 minutes and finished with a team-best plus-24 differential. Suggs has been a top-50 player on a per-game basis this season, averaging 14.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 triples, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.