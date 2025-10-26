Suggs (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.

Suggs was held out Saturday as a precaution, but that caution doesn't appear to extend into a multi-game absence since he carries no injury designation ahead of Monday's contest. The young guard has played fewer than 20 minutes in each of his first two outings this season, so a (strategically) limited workload should still be expected.