Magic's Jalen Suggs: Out again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Suggs (hip) won't play Friday against the Hornets.
No surprise here, as Suggs was previously considered doubtful. Additionally, his chances of appearing Saturday against Denver don't look good either.
