Suggs will be out indefinitely with a trochlea injury in his left knee, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs underwent further evaluation, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury, and the guard won't be available until further notice following the exams. Suggs has missed the last 14 games due to what had been previously described as a quadriceps contusion, but he's been limited to just three appearances since the beginning of January. With Suggs out, Cole Anthony should remain in the starting point guard role, while Gary Harris and Anthony Black should also see extra minutes.