Suggs (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

As expected, Suggs will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come against Portland on Tuesday. With the 24-year-old point guard on the shelf, Anthony Black and Paolo Banchero could take on increased playmaking duties, while Tyus Jones and Jase Richardson are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.