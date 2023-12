Suggs (wrist) will not play Saturday against Indiana, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs will miss his second consecutive game due to a left wrist sprain. Markelle Fultz (knee) remains out despite a string of limited practices this week, while Joe Ingles (ankle) will also be unavailable. Lacking three playmaking should shift sizable usage to Cole Anthony, with Anthony Black in line for a 20-plus minute role in the backcourt as well.