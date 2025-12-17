Suggs won't play in Thursday's game against Denver due to a left hip contusion, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Suggs suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Knicks, and his timetable for a return remains up in the air. For now, the star guard can be considered doubtful for Saturday's tilt in Utah. Anthony Black is worthy of streaming consideration in all formats, while Tyus Jones might be worth a look in deeper leagues.