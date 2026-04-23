Suggs chipped in 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Suggs led his team in scoring on a night when the Magic struggled mightily, shooting just 33 percent from the field in a blowout loss. After recording four stocks in a Game 1 win Sunday, the point guard finished without a steal or block Wednesday, marking just the eighth time that has occurred this year between the regular season and postseason. Suggs playing at the top of his game will be crucial if Orlando wants to pull off the series upset.