Suggs supplied three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 17 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to Miami.

Suggs continues to work his way back from injury, playing a modest role off the bench once again. Despite potentially being a long-term starter for the Magic, they are playing it very carefully when it comes to easing him back. Until we see him playing at least 26 minutes, he can be left on waivers in all standard leagues.