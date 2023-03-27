Suggs (concussion) contributed 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 win over the Nets.

Suggs returned to action Sunday following a four-game absence due to a concussion and didn't show any ill effects of the issue across 24 minutes. Before the injury, Suggs had scored in double figures in nine of his previous 14 appearances and averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.6 minutes during that stretch.