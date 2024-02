Suggs supplied 17 points (5-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Thunder.

The third-year guard is still struggling to provide consistent offense, but his defensive skills are coming to the fore. Suggs has scored in double digits in only six of the last nine games while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor, but he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.9 steals over that stretch.