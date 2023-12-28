Suggs amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to the 76ers.

The third-year guard scored at least 20 points for the first time in December, as ankle and wrist issues have cost him three games and cut into his effectiveness during the month. Injuries have been the story of Suggs's career so far, but when he's been healthy this season he's shown flashes of the upside that made him the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's scored in double digits in six straight games sandwiched around a two-game absence just before Christmas, averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent (13-for-34) from three-point range.