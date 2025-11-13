Suggs logged 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes during the Magic's 124-107 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Suggs did not play against the Trail Blazers on Monday while managing his left knee injury, but he was cleared to play in Wednesday's Eastern Conference clash. He struggled with his shot from deep but still finished as the Magic's fourth leading scorer. Paolo Banchero left in the first half of Wednesday's game due to a groin injury, so Suggs may need to take on a larger role if the former is sidelined for an extended period of time.