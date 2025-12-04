Suggs logged 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes of Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Spurs.

This was Suggs' fourth game of the campaign with at least 20 points. His per-minute production has been terrific this season, but his upside is currently limited by modest workloads at times. But even at 24.8 minutes per contest, Suggs is on pace for top-50 per-game value in nine-category formats.